The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus asks to initiate impeachment articles against Trump
So asserted Yvette Clarke, alleging that the president violated the National Constitution by mobilizing the National Guard to contain protests in Los Angeles.
Yvette Clarke, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, called for initiating articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. The Democratic congresswoman argued that the president violated the National Constitution by deploying members of the National Guard to contain protests in Los Angeles.
During a press conference, Clarke was asked about the possibility that congressional Democrats will seek to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president. "I definitely think so, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it," she responded.
In a statement released by his office, Clarke asserted that the dispatch of the 700 Marines to Los Angeles is an "authoritarian escalation unlike any before in American history."
"This all started with peaceful protests against the inhumane kidnapping of our immigrant neighbors. The LAPD had largely contained this situation before it was exacerbated by National Guardsmen whom the president illegally seized control over. And now, under the pretense of crushing the very chaos he created, the president has ordered 700 active duty Marines to engage in so-called law enforcement, which they have no legal or ethical right to conduct," the Democrat added.
Clark's initiative looks difficult with Republicans controlling both houses of Congress. Pete Aguilar, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, stated the following on the matter, "I've said before that ... House Democrats are not focused on impeachment today."
As Chair of @TheBlackCaucus, I stand with the Tri-Caucus to condemn Trump for bringing chaos and violence to LA.— @repyvetteclarke.bsky.social (@RepYvetteClarke) June 10, 2025
Deploying marines to American streets, illegally seizing national guardsmen, brutalizing protestors…
These are the actions of a dictator.
Enough. pic.twitter.com/1LSnKu6ier
Trump and sending in the National Guard
Trump did not activate this law when dispatching the National Guard to Los Angeles but instead relied on Title 10 of the United States Code (U.S.C.).
Specifically, he mentioned section 12406, which states that "the president may call into federal service members and units of the National Guard of any State in such numbers as he considers necessary to repel the invasion, suppress the rebellion, or execute those laws," if "the United States, or any of the commonwealths or possessions, is invaded or is in danger of invasion by a foreign nation; there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the government of the United States; or the president is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States."