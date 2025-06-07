Trump assured that Kilmar Ábrego García's case will be 'very easy' for US authorities

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump spoke out about the return of Kilmar Ábrego García to the United States. Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was deported to El Salvador and accused by the Department of State of being a member of Mara Salvatrucha (M-13), will face federal charges for transporting immigrants into the country without legal authorization. According to the president, his case should be "very easy" for the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"The DOJ decided to do it that way, and that's fine. That was not my decision," the president told the media outlet.

At the same time, regarding the judicial process, he remarked that "it should be a very easy case" to resolve. According to Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for political affairs at the White House, Ábrego García will return to El Salvador after being tried and potentially convicted in the United States.