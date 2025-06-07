Voz media US Voz.us
Trump assured that Kilmar Ábrego García's case will be 'very easy' for US authorities

Now, back in the United States, the Salvadoran will face federal charges for transporting immigrants into the country without legal authorization.

Protest in favor of Kilmar Ábrego García/ Oliver Cotreras.AFP

Joaquín Núñez
Joaquín Núñez

Donald Trump spoke out about the return of Kilmar Ábrego García to the United States. Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was deported to El Salvador and accused by the Department of State of being a member of Mara Salvatrucha (M-13), will face federal charges for transporting immigrants into the country without legal authorization. According to the president, his case should be "very easy" for the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"The DOJ decided to do it that way, and that's fine. That was not my decision," the president told the media outlet.

At the same time, regarding the judicial process, he remarked that "it should be a very easy case" to resolve. According to Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for political affairs at the White House, Ábrego García will return to El Salvador after being tried and potentially convicted in the United States.

What is Kilmar Ábrego accused of?

At the time, local authorities stopped him for speeding and noticed that he was traveling with eight people with no luggage. They even all gave as their address that of Ábrego García. According to a report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the officers were suspicious of the situation but allowed him to continue. They only gave him a warning for his expired license, so he was never charged in that regard.

Authorities suspect that M-13 members were in that car.

"The grand jury found that over the past nine years de Rego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring. They found that this was his full-time job, not a contractor. He was a smuggler of human beings, children and women. He made over a hundred trips, the grand jury found, smuggling people throughout our country. Members of the MS-13, a violent terrorist organization across the country," Bondi noted.
