Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de marzo, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked legal status and residency permits for more than 500,000 immigrants who came to the country under the Biden administration. In fact, they did so under the umbrella of the humanitarian parole program for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV).

Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas created the program in 2022. Although initially only for Venezuelans, it was extended to Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians in 2023. After brief suspicions of fraud, it was back in operation from August to October 2024, when the White House suspended it before the presidential election.

As of August 2024, about 530,000 people entered the country thanks to CHNV. Broken down by nationality, there were approximately 110,000 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, 93,000 Nicaraguans and 117,000 Venezuelans. The program allowed them to live and work in the country for a period of two years if they passed health and background checks.

According to the DHS, around 500,000 affected migrants must self-deport by the end of April, within 30 days of the Trump administration's policy change. Otherwise, the agency will work to detain and deport those who remain in the United States after the deadline.

"Consistent with the President’s direction, and for the independent reasons stated in this notice, this notice terminates the CHNV parole programs. Although DHS established the categorical programs for each country through a separate notice in the Federal Register," a statement released by the agency led by Kristi Noem reads.

"In addition, the CHNV parole programs have at best traded an unmanageable population of unlawful migration along the southwest border for the additional complication of a substantial population of aliens in the interior of the United States without a clear path to a durable status," they added.

In addition, DHS pointed out that the program is incompatible with the Trump administration's agenda. For example, Executive Order 14150 states, "U.S. foreign policy shall defend core U.S. interests and shall always put the United States and U.S. citizens first."