A federal appeals court lifted the block on most of Trump's tariffs

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de mayo, 2025

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit lifted the block on most of Donald Trump's jails. The temporary decision overturns the first of two judicial setbacks the president's trade policy received against it in recent days. The ruling by federal Judge Rudolph Contreras of Washington, DC, will remain in effect, maintaining the paralysis on some tariffs.

The appeals court hit back at the U.S. Court of International Trade, which ruled Wednesday that President Trump was overstepping his authority over tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA).

"The judgments and the permanent injunctions entered by the Court of International Trade in these cases are temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motion papers," reads the ruling, which will be in effect until next June 9.

Pending a decision on whether to extend its decision any longer, the appeals court also set a pleading deadline of June 9 for the parties to present their arguments. "The plaintiffs-appellees are directed to respond to the United States's motions for a stay no later than June 5, 2025. The United States may file a single, consolidated reply in support no later than June 9, 2025," they added in the ruling.