Trump administration appeals tariff ruling and slams court: 'The judicial coup is out of control'
Executive spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement that "it is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency."
The Trump administration wasted no time in appealing a U.S. Court of International Trade (ITC) ruling that blocked most of the tariffs proposed by the executive branch. In a statement, White House spokesman Kush Desai emphasized, “It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency.” Adviser Stephen Miller was even more direct, calling the decision part of a “judicial coup” and declaring it “out of control.”
"The trade deficits experienced by the U.S. have created a national emergency"
The court gave the White House 10 days to stop the tariffs. However, the administration remains confident in its appeal, arguing that “the trade deficits experienced by the United States have created a national emergency that has devastated American communities.”
The Department of Justice has defended Trump’s trade strategy in court, maintaining that the judiciary has very limited authority to challenge the president’s actions.
Indeed, Desai’s statement underscores the administration’s commitment to the American people: “President Trump promised to put America first, and the administration is committed to using every lever of the executive branch to address this crisis and restore American greatness.”
Democrats applaud ruling - "Liberation Day"
California Governor Gavin Newsom, one of the Democratic Party’s leading presidential hopefuls, also responded swiftly. On social media, he declared, “The courts agree—Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he tried to impose his chaotic, disruptive tariffs that have done nothing but increase costs for American families.”
Meanwhile, Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a strong statement: “I’m encouraged by the court’s decision today to block President Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, confirming what we’ve long known: these tariffs are an illegal abuse of executive power. Trump’s declaration of a bogus national emergency to justify his global trade war was an absurd and unlawful use of IEEPA. That’s why I co-led an amicus brief supporting twelve states in challenging this abuse in court.”