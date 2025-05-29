Judge stops Trump from suspending Biden-era humanitarian parole programs for immigrants

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de mayo, 2025

A judge temporarily blocked the Donald Trump administration from suspending temporary protections for Biden-era immigrants known as humanitarian parole and ordered officials to resume the applications.

The decision was made by Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts. The move requires the resumption of processing applications for those immigrants seeking work permits or to renew their status.

In January, President Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security to end Biden-era parole programs that allowed people from certain countries to live and work temporarily in the United States for humanitarian or public interest reasons.

The people who have benefited from the program are primarily from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

"This court emphasizes, as it did in its prior order, that it is not in the public interest to manufacture a circumstance in which hundreds of thousands of individuals will, over the course of several months, become unlawfully present in the country," Talwani said Wednesday.