Trump advised Netanyahu against an attack on Iran: ‘This would be inappropriate’

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de mayo, 2025

The United States warned Israel against any attack on Iran that could derail nuclear negotiations with Iran, which appears willing to allow U.S. inspectors to visit its facilities.

Specifically, the president has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any military operation against Iran because he does not consider it "appropriate" at this time.

The United States and Iran, at odds for four decades and without diplomatic relations, began negotiations mediated by Oman on April 12.

They are the first at this level since Washington withdrew in 2018, during Trump's first term (2017-2021), from the international agreement reached three years earlier between Tehran and major powers to oversee Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

"Well, I'd like to be honest. Yes I did," Trump told reporters who asked him if he told Netanyahu not to take military action during their phone call last week.

"I told him this would be inappropriate," he explained.