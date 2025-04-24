Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de abril, 2025

A federal court prevented President Donald Trump from implementing an executive order aimed at bolstering the integrity of the electoral system. The measure, which sought to require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, was stayed by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, in response to a lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee and groups aligned with the political left.

The court decision represents a setback for Trump's efforts to ensure that only U.S. citizens can participate in key elections. The executive order, signed in March, was in response to growing concerns among conservative voters and state officials about the possibility of irregular registrations and votes cast by unauthorized individuals.

Trump seeks to close cracks in election system

Trump's executive order proposed that voters present official documentation confirming their citizenship before they could register or cast a ballot. It also included a provision requiring citizenship verification for those receiving registration forms through public assistance programs. Both provisions were blocked by the court.

Trump defended the initiative as a common-sense measure to protect the legitimate vote of citizens and prevent voter fraud. The text of the order argued that several states were not adequately complying with federal laws that prohibit, for example, the registration of non-citizens or the counting of ballots that arrive after the official election day.

Another Trump order frozen in court

Judge Kollar-Kotelly did allow the part of the order tightening deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots to stand, but the rest of the order was stayed while the case moves forward in court. It is one more in a long series of court deadlocks facing Trump's policies during his tenure.

According to The New York Times, at least 108 court decisions have halted or temporarily frozen actions by the president, ranging from immigration issues to restructuring at federal agencies. For Trump's defenders, this trend reflects a systematic resistance by the judicial apparatus against any reform that challenges the status quo.

The legal battle over this executive order is just beginning. But the controversy surrounding it makes clear an underlying divide: while some advocate for a tighter, more controlled electoral process, others see these proposals as a threat to democratic participation.