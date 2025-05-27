Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump granted a full and unconditional pardon to Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Virginia, who was convicted of taking bribes in exchange for appointments. The president made the announcement on his Truth Social account, where he assured that Jenkins was "a victim of a Biden Justice Department," so he "does not deserve to spend a single day in jail."

Despite the conviction, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden's Justice Department did not allow Jenkins to present exculpatory evidence.

"Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ. In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail. He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left 'monsters,' and 'left for dead.'This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life," he added.

Jenkins, former sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for accepting more than $75,000 in bribes to appoint numerous Northern Virginia businessmen as deputy sheriffs within his department. While the sentence came in March 2025, the sentencing took place in December 2024.

According to the Justice Department's own website, he was found guilty of "one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest services fraud, and seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds."

According to the investigation, the bribes came from Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner, and James Metcalf, as well as at least five other individuals, including two undercover FBI agents. "In return for the bribes, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and credentials. The bribe payors were not trained or vetted and did not render any legitimate services to the Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Culpeper County," the DOJ added.