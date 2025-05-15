Trump addresses US troops stationed in Qatar and says he wants to give them a substantial pay raise

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de mayo, 2025

On Thursday, President Trump visited Al Udeid Air Base, which the Pentagon considers "essential to security in the Middle East."

The U.S. Army has used the base since 2001, when it deployed aircraft there to target Taliban and Al Qaeda forces. By 2003, Al Udeid had become the primary hub for U.S. operations in the region.

As Trump arrived at the air base, the troops stood up and greeted him.

The president began his speech by thanking the soldiers by emphasizing the strength of the U.S. military.

"As president, my priority is ending conflicts, not starting them, but I will never hesitate to exercise American power if necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners," Trump said. "And this is one of our great partners right here," in Qatar.

"When we are threatened, the United States militarywill respond to our enemies without even thinking about it. We have an overwhelming force and aforce devastating force," he added.

Also, the president criticized the way Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan and said he wanted to give troops a pay raise.

"My budget for 2026 includes across the board - maybe you don't want to look for the good of the country, you don't have to take it - pay raises for every one of you. Substantial pay raises," Trump said.

The president also told the troops, "You are without a doubt the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. That's the way it is. I said it last night. I said it's strong. We have the strongest military in the world. It's not even a contest. We have the best equipment, nobody has equipment like us, nobody has the planes or the missiles or anything else."

"And as your commander in chief, I'm here to say that the United States Army will soon be bigger, better, stronger and more powerful than ever," he added.

Trump seized the opportunity to criticize Biden, pointing to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members during the evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan.