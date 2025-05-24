Trump in an inspiring speech to West Point graduates: "You chose honor and sacrifice"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy's 2025 graduation ceremony at West Point. In front of 1,048 graduates, the president expressed words of inspiration, criticized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, and had fun exchanges with some of the academy's athletes.

"You could have done anything you wanted... Instead of stock options... you chose honor, and you chose sacrifice. Instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues... You're amazing people," Trump began.

"Every cadet on the field before me should savor this morning — because this is a day you will never forget. In a few moments, you will become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history," he added.

In turn, the Republican launched a dart against the IED policies implemented by President Joe Biden and former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"The job of the US Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, or to spread democracy ... at the point of a gun. The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America. Anywhere, any time, and any place," he continued.

The president then turned to sports, congratulating outstanding athletes such as Bryson Daily of the soccer team. After highlighting their work, he invited the young man to the stage to say a few words. "I just tapped his shoulder. It's like he hit a piece of steel. The guy's in good shape," Trump joked as Daily left the stage.

In addition, he highlighted the work of the men's lacrosse team: "Last year, for the first time in history, the Army lacrosse team became the number one men's lacrosse team in the country. And it's a very tough sport."