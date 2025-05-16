Supreme Court extended its order to block deportation of alleged TdA gang members under the Alien Enemy Act

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de mayo, 2025

The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) extended its block against an attempt by the Trump Administration to deport alleged gang members and members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) under the Alien Enemy Alien Act of 1798. The country's highest court upheld its initial decision and decided to prevent authorities from expelling a group of alleged Venezuelan gang members, who were to be transferred from Texas to a prison in El Salvador.

Although the emergency decision was not signed, only Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito spoke against it, yielding a 7-2 vote.

"Notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the justices said in the majority opinion.

"But it is not optimal for this Court, far removed from the circumstances on the ground, to determine in the first instance the precise process necessary to satisfy the Constitution in this case. We remand the case to the Fifth Circuit for that purpose," they added.

While the ruling blocks President Donald Trump's intentions, it only extends the earlier late-April block without focusing on the substantive issue. "To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to greater notice than they were given," the justices added.

In their dissent, both Alito and Thomas argued that the Supreme Court was overstepping its authority: “From the Court’s order, it is not entirely clear whether the Court has silently decided issues that go beyond the question of interim relief. (I certainly hope that it has not.) But if it has done so, today’s order is doubly extraordinary."

Trump's response: 'This is a bad and dangerous day for America!'

Shortly after the ruling was issued, the president harshly criticized the Supreme Court, asserting that they won't let him do the job Americans voted him in to do.

“The result of this decision will let more CRIMINALS pour into our Country, doing great harm to our cherished American public. It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our Country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go,” he wrote on his Truth Social account.

"The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do. Sleepy Joe Biden allowed MILLIONS of Criminal Aliens to come into our Country without any “PROCESS” but, in order to get them out of our Country, we have to go through a long and extended PROCESS. In any event, thank you to Justice Alito and Justice Thomas for attempting to protect our Country. This is a bad and dangerous day for America!!” he concluded.