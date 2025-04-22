Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump replied to the Supreme Court after it blocked the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The president expressed himself on Truth Social about the recent judicial roadblocks to the implementation of his agenda, especially regarding immigration issues, assuring that they are "intimidated by the radical left."

Last Saturday, the highest court in the country suspended the deportation of a group of alleged Venezuelan gang members, who were to be transferred from Texas to a prison in El Salvador. "The government is ordered not to remove from the United States any member of the alleged class of detainees until further order of this court," the judges said in an unsigned ruling. Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the only ones to publicly dissent.

In this context, the president expressed frustration with the decision, claiming that both the Supreme Court and many lower courts are "playing the ref."

"I’m doing what I was elected to do, remove criminals from our Country, but the Courts don’t seem to want me to do that. My team is fantastic, doing an incredible job, however, they are being stymied at every turn by even the U.S. Supreme Court, which I have such great respect for, but which seemingly doesn’t want me to send violent criminals and terrorists back to Venezuela, or any other Country, for that matter — People that came here illegally!" The president wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump continued, "If we don’t get these criminals out of our Country, we are not going to have a Country any longer. We cannot give everyone a trial, because to do so would take, without exaggeration, 200 years. We would need hundreds of thousands of trials for the hundreds of thousands of Illegals we are sending out of the Country. Such a thing is not possible to do. What a ridiculous situation we are in. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In mid-March, Trump had a run-in with John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court, who took umbrage with the Republican's statements about impeaching some district judges.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose," said Roberts, who rarely issues public statements.

This intervention earned him criticism from many leading conservative voices, including Charlie Kirk, Newt Gingrich, and Mike Flynn, among others.