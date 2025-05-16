Trump's 'big beautiful bill' fails to pass key House committee

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de mayo, 2025

The House Budget Committee rejected President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill." The proposal was blocked because House Speaker Mike Johnson and his staff failed to convince several Republicans to support the measure.

The committee rejected the bill in a 21-16 vote. Representatives Chip Roy (R-Texas), Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), and Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.) all voted against the legislation.

The deadlock, Axios explained, is a major setback for President Trump on tax cut and spending legislation, which the House speaker had hoped would pass before Memorial Day.

According to media reports, one of the most contentious items was the GOP's massive Medicaid reform, with conservatives and moderates pushing in opposite directions on the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, President Trump earlier tried to convince lawmakers in his party to support the measure.

"Republicans MUST UNITE behind, 'THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!'" he posted to Truth Social.

"We don't need 'GRANDSTANDERS' in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!" he added.