Donald Trump makes peace with Brian Kemp after almost four years

Brian Kemp confirmed to VOZ that he had not spoken to Trump since the 2020 election. - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .Cordon Press

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump finally made peace with Brian Kemp. The former president made a surprise post late Thursday night thanking the Georgia governor for his support and inviting him to work together to dyeThe Peach State red in November. The post quickly surpassed three million views on X.

"Thank you to [Brian Kemp] for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country," the Republican candidate for president wrote on the aforementioned social network.

"I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

As for their relationship, Trump endorsed Kemp's 2018 gubernatorial bid just days before the primary against Casey Cagle, then the state's lieutenant governor.

Kemp won that head-to-head and narrowly defeated Stacey Abrams in the general election. The two remained cordial until the 202020 presidential election. Since then, the former president repeatedly attacked the governor, even endorsing David Perdue in the 2022 primary, which Kemp won handily.

The tension continued into this year's election cycle, with Trump again lashing out at Kemp and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state. "My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it," the governor addressed to Trump on X.

Kemp recently spoke with VOZ and claimed he hadn't spoken to Trump since the 2020 election, though he wasn't upset about it. He did, however, confirm his endorsement of the former president despite their previously distant relationship: "I'm going to support the entire Republican ticket, including President Trump."