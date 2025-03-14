Ossoff in the crosshairs for 2026: Six-figure investment launched against Georgia senator over his vote on transgender athletes

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de marzo, 2025

Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator heading into the 2026 election. Despite the election being more than a year away, a conservative group has already begun undermining Ossoff's standing. Specifically, the American Principles Project decided to spend six figures to remind voters about their vote against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

The aforementioned legislation, promoted by Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), would have codified the recent executive order signed by Donald Trump, banning men who identify as transgender from participating in women's sports at schools and colleges.

Last March 3, no Senate Democrats voted for it, causing the bill to stall in the upper chamber. Among them was the senator from Georgia, who will have to defend his seat in 2026. In turn, Republicans are hoping to compete in Michigan and New Hampshire, where former governor Chris Sununu could be their trump card.

"Senator Ossoff is a sellout"



Aiming to damage his image among Georgia voters, especially among independents, from the American Principles Project launched an interesting investment behind an ad titled "Senator Ossoff is a sellout".

Terry Schilling, president of the organization, told The Hill that the ad campaign is aimed at more than 500,000 'Peach State' voters.

"Jon Ossoff had a choice: to protect women’s sports or sell out to the woke mob. Ossoff sold out," narrates the voiceover of the 30-second ad, which prompts calls to the senator's office to complain about his vote.

"Years of practice wasted. The championship ripped away. Her scholarship was stolen. Ossoff voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. He put politics over our daughters. Call Jon Ossoff—tell him to protect our daughters’ sports and their safety," adds the voice on off.

"Overreaching legislation."

The senator justified his "no" vote by asserting that the bill overreached in its intentions. "School districts and athletic associations can ensure fair, safe competition without subjecting the bodies of adolescent student athletes — children — to intrusive investigation by the federal government," he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In addition, from his campaign, they pointed out that "American parents don't need federal bureaucrats confirming our children's genitalia."

"The Republican bill threatened an extremely intrusive federal investigation of children’s bodies. Athletic associations and local school districts can ensure fair, safe competition in childhood athletics," added spokeswoman Ellie Dougherty.

Brian Kemp to the Senate in 2026?

There are plenty of Republicans interested in challenging Ossoff in 2026, though most plan to wait for the governor's decision, Brian Kemp, before taking the plunge.

According to the WPA Intelligence/Club for Growth poll conducted in mid-January, Kemp is the only Republican ahead of Ossoff. In fact, while the governor would defeat him by six percentage points, Mike Collins, Buddy Carter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brad Raffensperger, and Rich McCormick ranked behind the Democratic incumbent.

For the time being, Kemp, who will not be able to seek a third term as governor in 2026, has not ruled out starting a Senate campaign in 2026.