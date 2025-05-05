Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films. The president broke the news on his Truth Social account, emphasizing the need to combat "propaganda" from other countries' cinema, calling it a "threat to national security."

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!!" he expressed.

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" Trump added.

Howard Lutnick, secretary of Commerce and one of the main drivers of the tariffs within the Trump administration, celebrated the move on his X account. "We're on it," he responded to the president's message.

In recent years, many countries have sought to pull productions out of Hollywood by offering more attractive tax incentives for film production. For example, many productions opted to replace California with Toronto (Canada), Budapest (Hungary), Prague (Czech Republic) and Dublin (Ireland), among others. This phenomenon also happens within the United States, for example, in states such as Georgia or Texas.

What remains to be seen is the manner of imposition of such a tariff, given that films are commercially categorized as intellectual property. This service is currently not subject to tariffs, which are reserved for physical goods such as cars, clothing or food.