Trump announces his intention to 'rebuild and reopen' Alcatraz Prison

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced the idea of reopening the Alcatraz Federal Prison. On his Truth Social account, the president assured that he plans to restore the country's most famous prison to "house the most ruthless and violent criminals," thus sending a message of "law, order and justice."

The idea was initially suggested in late January by Donald Trump Jr., who responded to a post by his father in which he announced his intentions to send "the worst" criminal undocumented immigrants to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. "What a great idea, maybe we should reopen Alcatraz too!" Trump Jr. expressed.

In this case, the idea came from the president, who announced on social media his intentions to "rebuild" and "reopen" Alcatraz Prison.

"For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets," the president began.

"That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.