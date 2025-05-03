Trump shares photo of himself as pope that takes social media by storm

Published by Israel Duro 3 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump took social media by storm after posting a photo created by artificial intelligence of himself dressed as the pope. The president had previously joked with reporters about his desire to become the next supreme pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Social networks burn with Trump's joke

Trump's take on the selection of the next pope, with the release of the AI-generated image on Friday night, sparked a wave of reactions on social media, both in support and criticism of the president's provocative joke.