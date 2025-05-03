Trump shares photo of himself as pope that takes social media by storm
The president had previously joked with reporters about wanting to become the next leader of the Catholic Church before giving his support to Cardinal Dolan.
Donald Trump took social media by storm after posting a photo created by artificial intelligence of himself dressed as the pope. The president had previously joked with reporters about his desire to become the next supreme pontiff of the Catholic Church.
Social networks burn with Trump's joke
Trump's take on the selection of the next pope, with the release of the AI-generated image on Friday night, sparked a wave of reactions on social media, both in support and criticism of the president's provocative joke.
Trump joked that he'd like to be pope before giving his support to Cardinal Dolan
Donald Trump is closely monitoring the future of the Catholic Church as the election of its new leader is set to begin with the Conclave on May 7. Before naming his pick, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the president jokingly told reporters, "I would like to be pope. That would be my number one choice."