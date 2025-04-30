Published by Juan Peña 30 de abril, 2025

Three Democratic representatives requested Tuesday to be removed as co-signers of a resolution to impeach President Trump.

Congressmen Kweisi Mfume (Maryland), Robin Kelly (Illinois) and Jerry Nadler (New York) had signed on as co-signers of the resolution introduced by Shri Thanedar. The impeachment motion includes seven articles of impeachment, which may be difficult to get through.

Its resolution charges the president with "high crimes and misdemeanors" for alleged constitutional violations related to deportations, tariffs, retaliation against the press, use of public funds, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, among other actions that Thanedar says would be in violation of the US Constitution.

However, on Tuesday afternoon the congressmen went to the House and asked that their names be removed from the legislation. The House clerk granted their request.

Spokesmen for Kelly and Mfume explained that the lawmakers initially signed on to the initiative because they assumed it had been reviewed by the leadership. When they learned that it had not, they asked that their names be withdrawn.

An impeachment impossible to materialize During his first presidency, the Republican leader was subjected to two impeachments that failed, even though Democrats controlled the House.



One of the investigations was related to Jan. 6 and the riots on Capitol Hill following Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, while the other was related to Ukraine and an alleged "quid pro quo" that Trump is said to have proposed.



Bearing in mind that both houses are today controlled by Republicans, several political analysts have pointed out that articles of impeachment from the Indian-origin congressman will go nowhere.

Despite the loss of support among his Democratic bench mates, Rep. Thanedar has indicated that he will continue his effort to see the impeachment prosper.