Trump believes he has had the most successful first 100 days of any administration in US history

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump held a press conference Wednesday to close the balance sheet for the first 100 days of his second term. The Republican appeared in the White House seated with to his team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth alongside him.

"We've just completed what many consider to be the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and we are just getting started. ... In a few short weeks, we've achieved the most secure border in American history by far," said the president, surrounded by his top advisors and cabinet secretaries.

Among the issues Trump addressed was GDP: "We took on the Biden disaster in many different ways. ... Core GDP, removing distortions from imports, inventories, and government spending, was up close to 3%."

The president revealed that U.S. gross domestic investment also increased by 22%.

Trump in 100 days: A revolution that shook the foundations of world order Donald Trump has completed 100 days in office at the epicenter of a total global tsunami of his own making that has affected every existing world order with his executive orders.



The more than 210 he has signed in this period of time, the highest number of any president in history, have rewritten the national economic (energy and reduction of government spending control), international (imprisonments), social (war on woke, arrests and deportations of illegal immigrants with criminal records) and international relations landscape. At the moment, the world is really revolving again around the U.S.



Donald Trump wasted no time in his second term and started from minute zero with the signing of more than two dozen executive orders on the very day of his inauguration. In less than a week, he had already signed measures covering all his election promises.



The administration has driven encounters with illegal immigrants to historic lows almost from day one. After barely a month in the Oval Office, monthly arrivals at key access points were lower than those recorded in single days during the height of Biden's tenure.



The roundups of gang members and illegal migrants with criminal records and their deportation either to their country of origin, to Guantanamo, and ultimately to Nayib Bukele's Salvadoran mega-prison are flipping America's border crisis on its head.

The head of U.S. diplomacy, Marco Rubio, acknowledged at the meeting that thanks to Trump's leadership, Belarus has released another unjustly detained U.S. citizen.

"No president has done so much, so quickly, to keep Americans safe abroad. In just 100 days, we've also secured the release of 47 unjustly detained Americans around the world – including in Afghanistan, Russia, and Venezuela – through high-level diplomatic efforts," Rubio commented.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.AFP.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, one of the first to speak, recalled that companies like TSMC "are investing $165 billion [on] 11,000 acres in Arizona, they're building the highest-tech chipmaking semiconductors. ... They're expecting 40,000 people to build the rest of their plants and to employ 20,000 people for the rest of the time. This is all driven by [Trump's] tariff policies."

Lutnick further said that tech companies have committed to investing more than $2.5 trillion in the U.S. because of the tariffs, and mentioned the pharmaceutical, automotive and other industries, which the secretary said must "come home."

Hegseth also praised the president for the work of his administration in just over three months.

"Mr. President, you inherited a demoralized military that couldn't recruit ... and what we've seen since your election and inauguration has been nothing short of a recruiting renaissance. ... The men and women of America want to join the United States military led by President Donald Trump," he said.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also spoke at the meeting, "This is something, a reordering of global trade, that hasn't happened since the end of World War II, and it's long overdue. ... When the net result of the global trading system is that all the manufacturing goes to Asia and other places, that's a system you have to replace."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz summed up his remarks that the last four years, the world experienced a total lack of leadership under Biden, something that has changed with Trump's return to the White House.

Elon Musk, Trump's financial advisor who also heads the DOGE, was part of the cabinet meeting. The world's richest man, who has spearheaded multi-billion dollar cuts in the federal government, mentioned that people voted for secure borders, safe cities and sensible spending and that's what they've gotten. "A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days," the Tesla owner stressed.

The U.S. president acknowledged after Musk's speech that the investor has "been treated unfairly, but the vast majority of people in this country really respect and appreciate you [Musk]."

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recalled that the Trump administration is making the country healthier. "We announced last week the ban on nine petroleum-based synthetic food dyes. Within two months, we're going to ban the worst two of them," he said.

Education was not far behind, with Linda McMahon leading the way. The manager confirmed that the staff of this government portfolio had been reduced by about 50%. "There are a lot fewer people working a lot more efficiently in the Department of Education."

Other senior Trump administration officials added to the televised cabinet conference, reaching several conclusions on the first 100 days of the Republican in power: American families are finding financial balance again; the country is much safer; red tape and bureaucracy have been reduced regarding housing affordability; national security and foreign policy priorities have been successfully pushed forward; and the very obsolete equipment for air traffic controllers that the U.S. owns today will have to be replaced.