FBI warns of increasing 'swatting' cases and how to proceed with these attacks

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de abril, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that it is aware of multiple recent incidents of "swatting." The agency issued an announcement explaining how to take protective measures and how to report possible incidents.

"The FBI takes swatting threats seriously and coordinates with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate these incidents," the FBI explained in the information sheet.

FBI director Kash Patel also addressed the situation and explained that this is a crime that puts lives at risk.

"My team and I are already taking action to hold perpetrators accountable. This has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with public safety. We won’t tolerate the weaponization of law enforcement," Patel wrote on his X account.

What is Swatting

According to the FBI, swatting is the tactic of making false calls or reports to emergency services, usually by faking an imminent threat to life. The goal of swatting is to attract a large number of SWAT teams or other law enforcement resources to the location of an unsuspecting victim, causing chaos and the possibility of injury or violence.

The FBI indicated that the primary targets of swatting tend to be high-profile public figures. In addition, schools, hospitals, religious sites, and public transportation facilities are also vulnerable. However, the agency noted that anyone can be a victim.

In fact, several Republicans and their families received serious threats—including death threats—forcing authorities to activate their protocols. Some of those affected were Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Pete Hegseth secretary of defense.

"Swatting may be conducted to harass, intimidate, or retaliate against intended targets. It is a serious crime that can have deadly consequences due to confusion on the part of victims and responding officials, and that also diverts limited public safety resources from valid emergencies," the FBI detailed.

Gathering confidential information In addition, it was learned that swatters collect sensitive information from a variety of public sources, such as Internet accounts, to create invasive profiles of their targets. They use impersonation technology to anonymize their identities, using phone numbers, email addresses and social networking profiles to pretend that the false report is coming from the victim.



Steps to Protect Yourself

The FBI urges the public to consider the following measures: