FBI warns of increasing 'swatting' cases and how to proceed with these attacks
It was learned that those who practice swatting collect confidential information from various public sources, such as Internet accounts, to create invasive profiles of their targets. Authorities ask that individuals discuss this issue with family or friends and have a plan in case law enforcement contacts their residence, business or other location.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that it is aware of multiple recent incidents of "swatting." The agency issued an announcement explaining how to take protective measures and how to report possible incidents.
"The FBI takes swatting threats seriously and coordinates with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate these incidents," the FBI explained in the information sheet.
FBI director Kash Patel also addressed the situation and explained that this is a crime that puts lives at risk.
"My team and I are already taking action to hold perpetrators accountable. This has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with public safety. We won’t tolerate the weaponization of law enforcement," Patel wrote on his X account.
What is Swatting
The FBI indicated that the primary targets of swatting tend to be high-profile public figures. In addition, schools, hospitals, religious sites, and public transportation facilities are also vulnerable. However, the agency noted that anyone can be a victim.
In fact, several Republicans and their families received serious threats—including death threats—forcing authorities to activate their protocols. Some of those affected were Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Pete Hegseth secretary of defense.
"Swatting may be conducted to harass, intimidate, or retaliate against intended targets. It is a serious crime that can have deadly consequences due to confusion on the part of victims and responding officials, and that also diverts limited public safety resources from valid emergencies," the FBI detailed.
Gathering confidential information
Steps to Protect Yourself
The FBI urges the public to consider the following measures:
- Check your online presence for sensitive personal information that could allow them to conduct a swatting attack.
- Be careful when posting content (including photos and videos) or sharing it with others online. Although seemingly harmless, images and videos can be exploited or manipulated by malicious actors for criminal activity.
- Consider online resources and services that can help reduce or eliminate publicly available sensitive information.
- Use strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication on all devices and accounts, including smart home devices.
- Discuss swatting with family or friends and have a plan in case you are contacted by law enforcement at your residence, business or other location.
