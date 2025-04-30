White House lists media 'hoaxes' in Trump's first 100 days

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump marked his first 100 days in office amid a flood of media coverage and criticism, with countless articles dissecting the Republican leader's actions and decisions since taking power.

In that sense, the White House published a list that it described as a "nonstop deluge of hoaxes and lies from Democrats and their allies in the Fake News." These are at least 50 claims that are denied from the Trump administration.

For example, the White House showed that CNN attempted to "fact-check" President Trump's claim that the Biden Administration spent millions on "making mice transgender."

However, they were forced to update it and admit that Trump's claim was true.

Another fake news story that spread was that the Department of Defense removed General Colin Powell's name from a list of notable Americans buried in Arlington Cemetery. The information was denied by officials.

"We want to clarify that no service members have been permanently removed from the “Notable Graves” section of our website. These pages highlight stories of historically significant individuals with accuracy and in commemoration of their service and sacrifice," the cemetery explained.

Similar was when the Financial Times reported that White House senior adviser Peter Navarro wanted Canada removed from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. Navarro immediately denied this story.

Politico stated that the Trump administration was discussing lifting sanctions on Russian energy assets, including the Nord Stream pipeline. This was denied by both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Similarly, in the recount, the White House explained that the Wall Street Journal claimed that special envoy Steve Witkoff was receiving sensitive information on a personal phone while in Moscow and that Russian intelligence must have had access to the information.

"This was a total fabrication. Special Envoy Witkoff did not even have a personal phone with him in Russia. He had only a government phone; a secure line of communication," the White House maintained.

The listing also revealed that AP claimed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Trump is "very good friends" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AP retracted their article, admitting their mistake. Stephanie Ruhle also had to issue a correction. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Gabbard was referring to President Trump's relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But it has not only been the media, several Democrats have also spread false information or claims about President Trump. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said "no president" witnessed so many plane crashes during his first month in office.

According to Fox News, "there were 55 aviation accidents in the U.S. between Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 21, 2021, and Feb. 17, 2021, compared to 35 during the same period for Trump."

Another case involved Ilinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Public Schools officials. They claimed that ICE agents had conducted a "raid" on an elementary school. In reality it was the U.S. Secret Service investigating a non-immigration threat.

The list records more than 50 instances in which the media or critics of the president published unconfirmed or manipulated information during the first 100 days in office. The full list can be found on the official White House website.