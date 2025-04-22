The Border Patrol has arrested more than 4,900 criminal illegal aliens so far in fiscal year 2025

Published by Agustina Blanco 22 de abril, 2025

In a continuing effort to protect public safety and strengthen border security, the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Michael W. Banks, announced that Border Patrol (USBP) agents have arrested more than 4,900 criminal aliens during fiscal year 2025, which began October 1, 2024, and runs through September 30, 2025.

This figure reflects the USBP's commitment to interdicting individuals with criminal records attempting to cross U.S. borders, reducing threats to U.S. communities.

Details of the arrests



According to a statement posted Tuesday on Chief Banks' official X account, those arrested so far in fiscal year 2025 have been convicted of a variety of serious crimes, including:

• Homicide/Manslaughter - 10

• Sexual Offense – 79

• Illegal weapons possession, transport, and trafficking – 73

• Burglary, robbery, larceny, and theft - 227

• Assault, battery, and domestic violence - 393

• Illegal drug possession and trafficking – 537

The impact on security



Chief Banks emphasized the importance of these arrests, stating, “This is why we do what we do—because every arrest is one less threat in our communities.”

The arrests reflect a proactive approach by the USBP, which uses strategic intelligence, stepped-up patrols, and collaboration with other federal, state, and local agencies to identify and apprehend offenders.

In February 2025, for example, the USBP reported an average of only 330 apprehensions per day nationwide, the lowest number in the agency's history, indicating a significant decrease in illegal border crossings following President Donald Trump's directives.