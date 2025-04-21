In honor of Pope Francis, Trump orders American flags to fly at half-staff

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump on Monday ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.

In a message posted on his Truth Social account, the president ordered "that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment."

Likewise, Donald Trump also established "that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."