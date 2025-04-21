Voz media US Voz.us
In honor of Pope Francis, Trump orders American flags to fly at half-staff

The president's order covers "the United States and its Territories and possessions," as well as "other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

Pope Francis and Donald TrumpCordon Press.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

Donald Trump on Monday ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.

In a message posted on his Truth Social account, the president ordered "that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment."

Likewise, Donald Trump also established "that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

