Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart exposes threat Cuban regime poses to the US: ‘It is a very serious problem’

Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart explained the threat that the Cuban regime poses to US national security. In a conversation with Karina Yapor, executive producer of VOZ, he revealed how socialist dictatorships seek to push their agenda to do away with the United States and its values.

In that sense, Diaz-Balart warned about the influence that the Havana regime is having in countries like Mexico. He maintained that the Cuban regime is expanding its agenda through its allies in the region such as Nicolás Maduro.

"It is a very serious danger to the United States. The Cuban regime has been spreading its tentacles for decades. Today, they have thousands of agents in Venezuela, Nicaragua and also in Mexico. Everything they do is to try to do harm to the United States."

Similarly, he noted that President Donald Trump understands the danger of the Havana regime to the security not only for the United States but for the region.

In addition, he referred to the Republican proposal to push for a law that would sanction countries that receive Cuban doctors with tariffs. He pointed out that what Cuba does with health professionals is human trafficking.

He assured that Republicans, and especially Trump, know that dealing with this situation is about humanity, but also about security for the United States.

"That's human trafficking. The regime sends these medical professionals around the world and the regime gets the funds. That's the definition of slavery."

The congressman also addressed the threat that the regime of Nicolás Maduro poses and the secure borders immigration policy pushed by President Trump.

"What I want to achieve, and I am in conversations with President Trump's administration, is to try to create a process for those people who may have a legitimate asylum case so that those cases can be reviewed. Something that has not happened with President Biden," Diaz-Balart said, while stressing that the US border must also be protected.