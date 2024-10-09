Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

With the presidential election less than a month away, Tommy Tuberville spoke with VOZ about the border crisis, the Biden-Harris administration's new Title IX and the national debt. The Alabama Republican senator also weighed in on the school choice policy, which he described as "the way to go" in an eventual second Trump Administration.

Tuberville spent a good portion of his life in sports and education. For years, he served as an educator before later jumping to national fame as college football coach, earning the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coach of the Year award in 2024. In 2020, he decided to take the leap into politics and was voted into the Senate to represent Alabama.

When it comes to the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Tuberville assured that the Republican candidate plans to "take back the industry," while over the last four years of the Democratic administration, things have "taken many steps backwards.”

The complete interview with Tommy Tuberville