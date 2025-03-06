University of Texas study warns of increased risk of mental illness linked to trans surgeries

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

A study by researchers at the University of Texas warned that individuals who undergo gender-affirming surgery experience a "significantly higher" rate of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorders compared to those with gender dysphoria who do not opt for surgical intervention.

The research, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, tracked 107,583 patients with gender dysphoria. After two years, the scientists found that individuals who underwent gender-affirming surgery experienced more severe mental health disorders, such as depression, along with a significant increase in suicidal ideation.

"Particularly high risk of depression" for "feminizing individuals"

According to the results, "male operative patients showed a higher prevalence of depression (25.4% vs. 11.5%) and anxiety (12.8% vs. 2.6%). The female patients showed similar trends, with an increase in depression (22.9% vs. 14.6%) and anxiety (10.5% vs. 7.1%)."

Additionally, the researchers found that "feminizing individuals showed a particularly high risk of depression (RR 1.783, P = 0.0298) and substance use disorders (RR 1.284, P < 0.0001)."

The researchers noted that all subjects in the sample were of legal age.