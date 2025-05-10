Vance dissociates himself from the India-Pakistan conflict: 'It's none of our business'

Published by Sabrina Martin 9 de mayo, 2025

Amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, which have already left dozens dead, Vice President JD Vance ruled out any possibility of Washington's direct involvement in the conflict. His statements reinforce the non-interventionist turn that has marked the current administration's foreign policy.

During an interview on Fox News, Vance expressed his concern about the risk of a confrontation between two nuclear powers, but stressed that the dispute does not represent a strategic interest for the United States. "What we’ve said, what Secretary Rubio has said, and certainly what the President has said is, we want this thing to deescalate as quickly as possible," he said.

Vance insisted that the U.S. role will be strictly diplomatic: "What we can do is encourage these folks to deescalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it."

Tensions between nuclear powers

The vice president's remarks came after India launched an airstrike against Pakistan in response to an attack in the Kashmir region that killed at least 26 tourists, most of them Indians. India blamed a Pakistan-based terrorist group, prompting a strong military reaction that Pakistan called an "act of war."

In response, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets. Meanwhile, India has bolstered its defense using surveillance drones, which Pakistan said were also shot down.

Trump calls for calm, no pledge of intervention

President Donald Trump also addressed the conflict, adopting a conciliatory tone. "I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop," he told the press, adding that if he can contribute to a solution, he is willing to do so. However, he did not offer details about a possible mediation by his government.