Opportunity for the GOP in New Hampshire? Democratic Sen. Shaheen will not seek re-election in 2026

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de marzo, 2025

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announced she will not seek a fourth term in 2026. The Democrat, who arrived in the Senate in 2009, announced her decision on social media, setting up a competitive election in New Hampshire. She is the third Democratic senator to announce their retirement, following Gary Peters (D-MI) and Tina Smith (D-MN).

Shaheen, now 78, is the first woman to be elected governor and then senator, since she governed the Granite State between 1997 and 2003.

"Today, after careful consideration, I'm announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026. I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to make a difference for the people of NH and this country," she said.

"Thank you, New Hampshire. Listening to your stories and working with you on the tough fights has been the honor of a lifetime," she added.

Shaheen's retirement opens the door to a potential competitive election in New Hampshire, which hasn't happened since 2014. Republicans hope to increase their Senate majority in 2026, with Georgia and Michigan also in their sights.

Among Democrats interested in running, Congressmen Maggie Goodlander and Chris Pappas stand out, although former Congresswoman Annie Kuster could enter the race should Pappas opt not to compete.

Sununu 2026?

Even before Shaheen's announcement, Chris Sununu had been flirting with a Senate run. Although the popular former Republican governor ruled out 2024 for a Senate run, it now turns out he is considering it.

"I have not ruled it out completely, but folks in Washington have asked me to think about it and to consider it, and that is just kind of where I am," he told the Washington Times.

Other Republicans who might be interested in the seat are Scott Brown and Frank Edelblut. The former is a Republican who already knows what it's like to be in the Senate. He represented Massachusetts between 2010 and 2013, then served as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand. As for Edelblut, he is the current commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education, a position he has held since 2017.

While giving no very clear signals about his next steps, Brown weighed in on his X account following Shaheen's announcement. "I appreciate Jeanne Shaheen’s service to our state and for her support and vote for me as NH’s Ambassador to NZ and Samoa. Now it’s time for New Hampshire to have someone in the delegation who fights for our priorities and stands with, not against, the Trump agenda," he wrote.

Among all the possible Republican contenders, the former governor has the most to gain in a general election. According to polls conducted by Praecones Analytica, Sununu was the only Republican capable of beating Shaheen. While Edelblut and Brown were losing by double digits to the Democrat, the former governor was eight points ahead in the same poll.

For Sununu, there is a family issue involved, as Shaheen entered the Senate after defeating his brother, John Sununu, in the 2008 election.