Senate Democrats block a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

Democrats in the Senate blocked a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which had already passed the House with the support of two Democratic congressmen. The White House lamented the bill's "blockage."

Tommy Tuberville introduced the legislation and would have codified the recent executive order signed by Donald Trump, banning men who identify as transgender from participating in women's sports at schools and colleges.

It would have required Title IX to treat gender as "recognized solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth." It would not allow any adjustment to apply to gender identity.

When it came to a vote, the legislation ended with 51 votes in favor and 45 against. The vote did not pass because it did not exceed the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster. No Democrat present supported the bill.

The intent to codify Trump's executive order starts with the following reasoning: The next president, whoever he or she may be, can override all or part of the executive actions signed by his or her predecessor. In contrast, he cannot override laws passed by Congress by executive action. To change a law, another law must be passed that amends or directly replaces it.

"Well, at least now the American people know the truth"

Tuberville criticized Democrats after the vote. He posted on his X account and remarked that he will not give up the fight "to protect women and girls."

"Well, at least now the American people know the truth. Even after Donald Trump’s landslide election, Democrats STILL support men competing in women’s sports. This is far from over. I’ll NEVER stop fighting to protect women and girls," the Alabama senator said.

The Trump administration, which had previously issued a statement endorsing the legislation, also lamented the outcome of the vote. "The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act was just blocked in the Senate. Why do they want boys to play in your daughter’s sports so bad?" they noted on X.