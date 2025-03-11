Voz media US Voz.us
David Hogg, DNC vice chair: 'Fu** Donald Trump and his authoritarianism!'

As one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting, the 24-year-old rose to fame a few years ago for his gun control activism.

Hogg during a rally in Boston/Joseph Prezioso.

Hogg during a rally in Boston/Joseph Prezioso.AFP

Joaquín Núñez
Joaquín Núñez

The vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has harshly criticized Donald Trump, calling for an end to his "authoritarianism." David Hogg, a 24-year-old who rose to fame a few years ago for his gun control activism. He was one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting, which took place at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since the high school shooting, the young man became a recognized Democratic activist on the issue, going so far as to sign that individuals as such "do not have the right to a gun."

In December 2024, he launched a campaign to become vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, promising to win back young voters who left the party for the Republican side. He was elected in February of this year, becoming the first person from Generation Z to gain access to a leadership position at the DNC.

"Fu** Donald Trump"

Although he is usually very active on social media, he made headlines for his risqué criticisms against the president this time.

"Fu** Donald Trump and His authoritarianism. Trump needs young people to be afraid and shut down, so we can't stand up against him fu** him and fu** this administration," he wrote on his X account.

"No matter what your political leanings are this should piss everybody off. The president is eviscerating our constitution," he added.

In addition, Hogg predicted an intense backlash from young people against the president and his policies. "Trump doesn't realize it, but he just opened Pandora's box," he added.

The new DNC chairman

Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, who in February handily defeated Ben Wikler of Wisconsin and Martin O'Malley of Maryland.

Among other things, Martin promised to improve the Democratic presidential primaries heading into 2028, when many high-profile names are expected to take the field. "They need a rigorous, open, and effective primary process to test our candidates and prepare them to win and govern," he said of the issue.
