David Hogg, DNC vice chair: 'Fu** Donald Trump and his authoritarianism!'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de marzo, 2025

The vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has harshly criticized Donald Trump, calling for an end to his "authoritarianism." David Hogg, a 24-year-old who rose to fame a few years ago for his gun control activism. He was one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting, which took place at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since the high school shooting, the young man became a recognized Democratic activist on the issue, going so far as to sign that individuals as such "do not have the right to a gun."

In December 2024, he launched a campaign to become vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, promising to win back young voters who left the party for the Republican side. He was elected in February of this year, becoming the first person from Generation Z to gain access to a leadership position at the DNC.

"Fu** Donald Trump"

Although he is usually very active on social media, he made headlines for his risqué criticisms against the president this time.

"Fu** Donald Trump and His authoritarianism. Trump needs young people to be afraid and shut down, so we can't stand up against him fu** him and fu** this administration," he wrote on his X account.

"No matter what your political leanings are this should piss everybody off. The president is eviscerating our constitution," he added.

In addition, Hogg predicted an intense backlash from young people against the president and his policies. "Trump doesn't realize it, but he just opened Pandora's box," he added.