Trump continues to shine among Hispanics: Majority approves of his administration

Hispanic support of Donald Trump did not end after the Republican's first days in the White House. This is evidenced by most of the polls that specify the race of the participants, which reflect majority approval of the beginning of the president's term. This data contrasts notably with the results of the Republican among the voters of this community at the beginning of his first term.

In fact, in the early stages of his first term, Hispanics massively considered that Trump would be a "terrible" president, according to Pew Research. In February 2017, Just 22% of voters in this community were confident that he would be a "good" leader, figures that stand in stark contrast to today's numbers.

According to Trafalgar Group, 75% of Hispanics approve of Trump's first steps

The best result for Trump among Latinos after the inauguration comes from the poll conducted by Trafalgar Group. In it, 75.3% of Hispanics viewed the work done by the president during the first days in office positively. In fact, 66.9% of respondents in this group "strongly approve" of his measures.

56% of Latinos back Trump administration, per Atlas Intel

The GOP cannot complain about the data projected by the latest Atlas Intel survey. This pollster gives the president a thumbs-up from 56% of Hispanic voters, versus 43% who disapprove of what they are seeing.

Atlas Intel has a second section to evaluate the work of the president with the question "How do you evaluate Donald Trump's performance as President?" On this occasion, 49.2% of Hispanics rate it as "excellent or good" versus 37.6% who consider it "poor or very poor."

Harvard/Harris and Survey USA Hispanic approval for Trump

The Harvard/Harris poll indicated that 50% of Latinos approve of the first steps of the incoming administration, compared to 43% who disagree with it.

Results obtained among Hispanics by Survey USA show that 49% agree with Trump's policies, the same number as those who oppose them. Among those who support the president, 31% "strongly approve" of his work, while another 18% said they approve.

Even Trump's worst poll results would be celebrated by most Republicans

However, Trump does not get full Hispanic approval in all polls. However, it is worth noting that even the lower numbers he received would be celebrated by any Republican politician in recent years, who have faced the challenge of swaying Latino voters, traditionally considered an automatic vote for Democrats.

Moreover, even among the polls that indicate a higher disapproval of the president, there is a trend towards an improvement in the assessment of his administration. This is the case, for example, with the The Economist/YouGov poll. In late February, its sample indicated that 50% of Hispanics disapproved of Trump, while 40% approved of him.

Just a week later, between March 1-4, approval of the president among Hispanics hit its highest mark according to this pollster, reaching 45%.

The latest CBS poll reflects majority approval of the president on the whole, though Hispanic voters narrowly disapprove of Trump, at 53%.