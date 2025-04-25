Trump signs executive order to advance extraction in international waters

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to rapidly develop capabilities to explore, collect, and process strategic minerals on the seabed, including areas outside U.S. jurisdiction. The White House argues that secure access to these resources is vital to national security, energy independence, and the country's economic competitiveness in the face of advancing players such as China.

Technological leadership and strategic security

The government argues that vast tracts of the seabed harbor key resources such as nickel, copper, manganese, titanium, and rare earth elements. These minerals are essential to sectors such as defense, technology manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and the transition to electric vehicles.

The administration stresses that the country has under its control one of the largest ocean areas in the world, which would allow it, through existing legal frameworks and international partnerships, to access strategic resources both within and beyond the Outer Continental Shelf. It also highlights the need to revitalize national leadership in extraction and processing technologies.

Accelerated procedures and strategic alliances

In the next 60 days, several departments are required to implement measures to facilitate the development of the sector. Among them, the Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are directed to accelerate the issuance of exploration licenses and offshore commercial recovery permits, ensuring the competitiveness of U.S. companies without compromising environmental standards.

In addition, work will be done to develop detailed maps of seabed areas with the greatest potential, prioritizing those within U.S. jurisdiction. This effort will seek to facilitate the collection and characterization of data to promote future commercial activities.

International cooperation and support for allies

The United States also seeks to position itself as a strategic partner for countries interested in developing their own marine resources. To this end, it will promote scientific, technological, and commercial collaboration and will establish a priority list of nations with which alliances will be sought. The intention is to counteract China's growing control over these minerals and strengthen the position of U.S. companies in emerging markets in the sector.

The feasibility of creating an international benefit-sharing mechanism for the extraction of resources in areas outside any national jurisdiction will also be evaluated.

Financial support and definition of terms

Finally, agencies such as the International Development Finance Corporation and the U.S. Export-Import Bank should present a joint report with financial tools to support the development of these resources, both within the country and in international contexts.

The document also clarifies that the minerals included in the strategy cover not only those considered critical by grade but also others such as copper, gold, and uranium. In addition, it defines processing as any operation that converts minerals into usable forms, including refining, alloying, and separation.