Democratic Party divided: internal fights grow more visible

7 de marzo, 2025

The Democratic Party is divided, and the feuds that had been growing for weeks have become evident to all Americans after President Donald Trump's speech last Tuesday to the joint session of Congress. The behavior of several Democrats left outraged voters, but also moderates in the Party, who view with concern the extreme drift it has taken.

California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna tweeted the following: "Jim Barrett, a flight attendant, politely chased me down at Chicago Airport. 'Sir, I am a Democrat but the way the party behaved was embarrassing. Made us look heartless. I don't care who is up there, you stand for the boy with cancer. Be more rational and get your act together'."

And that's because last Tuesday, in the midst of the president's speech, several poignant moments brought most on the floor to their feet, applauding, and some even had their eyes watering, but several Democrats seem to be so blinded by hatred of Trump that they stayed in their seats and didn't even applaud when a tribute was being given to a child who survived brain cancer.

Among his guests, Trump gave special recognition to the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, two young women who were killed by illegal immigrants. The president also took a moment to name DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor who has always dreamed of becoming a police officer, a Secret Service agent. However, in such poignant moments, several Democrats decided to stay in their seats, and the indignation of thousands of Americans, at the reprehensible act, has not stopped.

Congressman Khanna's tweet shows precisely that the indignation with the extreme drift of the Party is already evident in the middle of the Democratic voter. And it also makes evident the great annoyance of those moderates who see how the Democratic Party has completely lost its way. An Axios report claims that a "senior House Democrat" said that "people are pissed at leadership too. … Everyone is mad at everyone."

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has also been outspoken in criticizing the repudiatory behavior of his co-partisans during Trump's speech. In a post on X, he had this to say: "A sad cavalcade of self-owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message."

Also, in an interview with Fox, when asked about the reaction of his colleagues at the moment when the child was recognized, Fetterman had this to say, "I have a 13-year-old myself, and I mean, thank God she's never had cancer. But I think that's something we could all celebrate. And I think it was, like, a touching moment."

Divisions within the party, and bickering over positions, also came to light when 10 Democrats this week joined House Republicans in voting to punish Democratic Rep. Al Green for his performance in Trump's speech, and it is not only the repudiatory behavior of those who turned their faces away, instead of standing to applaud in such sensitive and touching moments, but throughout President Trump's speech the majority of Democrats acted in a disrespectful manner, particularly Congressman Green.

Green had to be ejected from President Trump's speech after breaking order by constantly shouting and interrupting, even when House Speaker Mike Johnson called him to attention several times, Green kept shouting until he had to be escorted out of the chamber.

More and more moderate Democrats are daring to openly reject the behavior of the most extreme. And that is the most sensible position, because it is necessary to condemn reprehensible acts such as the lack of respect for the institution of Congress and, of course, also the lack of empathy for a child who is seeing his dream fulfilled and to whom congressmen should join in support. In the coming months Americans will continue to see the infighting within the Democratic Party, which will have to decide, in the face of the mid-term elections, whether to continue moving towards the extreme left or to come to its senses and choose the path of sanity.