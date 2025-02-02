Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 1 de febrero, 2025

Ken Martin was elected as the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). With sights set on the new Trump administration, DNC members went with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chairman from Minnesota, who handily defeated Ben Wikler of Wisconsin and Martin O'Malley of Maryland.

Marti, who will succeed Jamie Harrison, got 246.5 votes, 55% of the total, with 214.5 needed to take the win. Second place went to Wikler with 30% and O'Malley rounded out the top three with 10% of the vote.

"Democrats, thank you for putting your trust in me. It's the honor of my life to serve as your next DNC Chair. Now we’re going to pull ourselves together, work as one, and fight for the American people," Martin celebrated on his X account.

The new DNC chair had some high-profile endorsements, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, James Clyburn and former congressman Dean Phillips, one of the only Democrats to challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Wikler had more endorsements within the Democratic establishment. Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Dick Durbin, Nancy Pelosi, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers as well as ten governors, were behind his candidacy.

As for O'Malley, a former Maryland governor and commissioner of the Social Security Administration during part of the Biden administration, he had won the support of three sitting senators and four members of the House of Representatives.

Among other things, Martin promised to improve Democratic presidential primaries heading into 2028, when many high-profile names are expected to take the field. "They need a rigorous, open and effective primary process to test our candidates and prepare them to win and govern," he said.

What does the Democratic National Committee do?



Broadly speaking, the DNC is responsible for creating and promoting the party's platform and coordinating its activities across the country. In addition, every four years it organizes the convention to nominate candidates for president and vice president.

During election cycles it is also responsible for fundraising, commissioning polls and coordinating campaign strategy at the national level.

"The DNC is working tirelessly to build a strong Democratic Party capable of carrying Democrats across the country to victory, from the House to the Senate to the White House. Every victory will require all of us - candidates, supporters and the DNC - working together," reads their website.