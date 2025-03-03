Trump administration warns of 'ruthlessly aggressive' retaliation after American killed in blast blamed on Mexican cartel

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

The Donald Trump Administration assured that it will be "ruthlessly aggressive" against cartels following the death of a US citizen in an explosion in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, allegedly caused by a criminal group's explosive device.

According to reports, 74-year-old Antonio Cespedes Saldierna died when his pickup truck drove over an improvised explosive device while he was on his way to his ranch in Mexico, about two hours south of the US border.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy blamed the Biden administration's border policies and emphasized the need to designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. "The results of Biden's pathetic border policies have now culminated in the death of a Texas rancher driving to his ranch in Mexico through a cartel-planted IED – an explosive device commonly used by terrorist organizations in the Middle East," Roy said, calling the attack a "savage display of violence."

Roy insisted on the urgency of strengthening the strategy against cartels: "Since 2019, I have introduced legislation to designate these lawless groups as FTOs (Foreign Terrorist Organization). Now is the time to codify President Trump’s EO to take the fight to the cartels and wipe them out once and for all."

Other Republican figures also expressed concern. Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores noted that Cespedes Saldierna's death reflects the challenges faced by those living near the border. Along those lines, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz highlighted ICE's role in fighting the cartels and said she will work with the Trump administration to bolster security along the southern border.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district covers vast border areas, backed designating the cartels as terrorist groups, arguing that this measure would grant "more resources to shut down their operations." “They are terrorists and deserve to be designated as such," he emphasized.

Trump administration response

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the National Security Council, told Fox News Digital that the Trump administration will continue to act "ruthlessly aggressive" against the cartels. In this context, he highlighted the recent designation of eight criminal groups - including MS-13 and the Aragua Train - as foreign terrorist organizations.

"President Trump will stop at nothing to secure our border, protect our communities, and dismantle terrorist organizations," Hughes said, without confirming whether the administration is contemplating a military response to this killing.