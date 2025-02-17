Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Judge orders former Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez to be prosecuted for violence against ex-wife

After a lengthy judicial investigation, Judge Ercolini finally charged Fernández as criminally responsible for several crimes.

Fabiola Yañez and Alberto Fernández arrive at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles/ Chandan Khanna.AFP

Published by
Agustina Blanco

Federal Judge Julian Ercolini on Monday indicted former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023) for committing violence against his ex-wife, Fabiola Yañez.

After a long judicial investigation, Judge Ercolini finally charged Fernandez as criminally responsible for "the crimes of minor injuries, aggravated by having been committed in a context of gender violence and against his partner, repeated on two occasions."

Likewise, he also accuses him of "serious injuries, aggravated for having been committed in a context of gender violence and against his partner; and coercive threats," according to EFE.

Alberto Fernández and feminism

As a result of the accusations, several Argentine media recalled some statements made by the former president during his four years in the Casa Rosada. Among them, one that took place in March 2022, within the framework of International Women's Day, stood out.

That time, Fernandez, said that it was "inadmissible" that inequality exists and called to "denounce the violent ones."

"I am ashamed that in Argentina a woman suffers gender violence. And, therefore, we must understand once and for all that this cannot continue to happen. We must denounce the violent people who, just because of their gender condition, subjugate a woman," she added.

Fernandez often referred to himself as the "first feminist."

Argentine case history

Fabiola Yañez, former first lady of Argentina, denounced Alberto Fernandez for gender violence in August 2024. The accusations included minor and serious injuries, doubly aggravated by the link and abuse of power, in addition to coercive threats.

Federal Judge Julián Ercolini was the one who carried out the initial investigation, and after finding sufficient evidence, he charged Fernández with these crimes.

Restrictive measures were issued against Fernandez, including a ban on leaving the country, on approaching Yañez and on communicating with her.

Throughout the investigation, multiple incidents of physical and psychological violence were revealed, including beatings, insults and emotional control. Evidence such as photos of bruises, audio recordings and testimonies were presented that corroborate Yañez's claims.

tracking