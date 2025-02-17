Judge orders former Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez to be prosecuted for violence against ex-wife
After a lengthy judicial investigation, Judge Ercolini finally charged Fernández as criminally responsible for several crimes.
Federal Judge Julian Ercolini on Monday indicted former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023) for committing violence against his ex-wife, Fabiola Yañez.
After a long judicial investigation, Judge Ercolini finally charged Fernandez as criminally responsible for "the crimes of minor injuries, aggravated by having been committed in a context of gender violence and against his partner, repeated on two occasions."
Likewise, he also accuses him of "serious injuries, aggravated for having been committed in a context of gender violence and against his partner; and coercive threats," according to EFE.
Alberto Fernández and feminism
As a result of the accusations, several Argentine media recalled some statements made by the former president during his four years in the Casa Rosada. Among them, one that took place in March 2022, within the framework of International Women's Day, stood out.
That time, Fernandez, said that it was "inadmissible" that inequality exists and called to "denounce the violent ones."
"I am ashamed that in Argentina a woman suffers gender violence. And, therefore, we must understand once and for all that this cannot continue to happen. We must denounce the violent people who, just because of their gender condition, subjugate a woman," she added.
Fernandez often referred to himself as the "first feminist."
Argentine case history
Federal Judge Julián Ercolini was the one who carried out the initial investigation, and after finding sufficient evidence, he charged Fernández with these crimes.
Restrictive measures were issued against Fernandez, including a ban on leaving the country, on approaching Yañez and on communicating with her.
Throughout the investigation, multiple incidents of physical and psychological violence were revealed, including beatings, insults and emotional control. Evidence such as photos of bruises, audio recordings and testimonies were presented that corroborate Yañez's claims.