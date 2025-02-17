Fabiola Yañez and Alberto Fernández arrive at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles/ Chandan Khanna .AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

Federal Judge Julian Ercolini on Monday indicted former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023) for committing violence against his ex-wife, Fabiola Yañez.

After a long judicial investigation, Judge Ercolini finally charged Fernandez as criminally responsible for "the crimes of minor injuries, aggravated by having been committed in a context of gender violence and against his partner, repeated on two occasions."

Likewise, he also accuses him of "serious injuries, aggravated for having been committed in a context of gender violence and against his partner; and coercive threats," according to EFE.

Alberto Fernández and feminism

As a result of the accusations, several Argentine media recalled some statements made by the former president during his four years in the Casa Rosada. Among them, one that took place in March 2022, within the framework of International Women's Day, stood out.

That time, Fernandez, said that it was "inadmissible" that inequality exists and called to "denounce the violent ones."

"I am ashamed that in Argentina a woman suffers gender violence. And, therefore, we must understand once and for all that this cannot continue to happen. We must denounce the violent people who, just because of their gender condition, subjugate a woman," she added.

Fernandez often referred to himself as the "first feminist."