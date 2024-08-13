The former first lady of Argentina revealed that Alberto Fernández forced her to have an abortion

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

The investigation against former Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez, whom Fabiola Yañez denounced for having beaten her on several occasions while they were a couple, continues. However, a new detail has recently shaken the investigation. It turns out that the former first lady filed a brief before the prosecutor of the case, Ramiro González, in which she claimed that Fernández forced her to have an abortion in 2016.

Yañez said that this occurred shortly after the two began living together in an apartment in Puerto Madero, the most exclusive area of the City of Buenos Aires. Fernández had just asked her for her hand in marriage when she confessed to him that she was pregnant, which unleashed a wave of problems.

According to what Yañez detailed in the brief presented to prosecutor Gonzalez in the framework of the investigation of the alleged violence exercised by the former president of Argentina against her, the pregnancy announcement resulted in "contempt and rejection" from Fernandez.

He then began to harass her, repeatedly saying that he was in shock and that it was too early in the relationship to conceive a child.

This situation went on for a while, until Fernandez stopped beating around the bush and directly told Yañez the following: "You have to fix this, you have to have an abortion."

According to Infobae, this could be framed as "reproductive violence," that is, "practices that directly or indirectly compromise and violate reproductive autonomy, understood as the ability of people to decide whether they want to have children or not and at what time."

The former president is in the crosshairs of public scrutiny after an investigation for alleged irregularities during his administration ended up unleashing a much bigger scandal. According to conversations contained in the seized cell phone of María Cantero, Fernández's secretary, references were found about the alleged violence of which Yáñez, currently in Spain, had been a victim. Hours later, photos of Yañez with bruises and some screenshots in which the former first lady reproaches Fernandez for hitting her for three days in a row began to circulate.

The investigation against Fernandez includes serious injuries, aggravated by their romantic relationship and for having been committed in a context of "gender violence under abuse of power and authority" as well as simultaneous coercive threats.

The day in which Fernández became a standard-bearer of feminism

As a result of the accusations, several Argentine media outlets recalled statements made by the former president during his four years in the Casa Rosada. Among them, one that stood out was at an event that took place in March 2022, within the framework of International Women's Day.

That time, Fernandez, who decided not to seek another term in 2023, commented that it was "inadmissible" that inequality exists and called to "denounce the violent."

"I am ashamed that in Argentina a woman suffers gender violence. And, therefore, we must understand once and for all that this cannot continue to happen. We must denounce the violent people who just because of their gender condition subjugate a woman," he added.

Fernández often referred to himself as the "first feminist."