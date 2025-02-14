Zelensky and Vance move forward in dialogue to stop the war with Russia: ‘We want to achieve a lasting peace’

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance met with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Friday in an effort to boost the Trump administration's negotiations to end the war with Russia. Also participating in the meeting were Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and special presidential envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, reflecting Washington's commitment to a diplomatic solution.

In search of a lasting peace

During the meeting, Vance reaffirmed the US government's position on the need to reach a ceasefire that would not only stop the violence in the short term, but ensure stability in the region.

"The goal is, as President Trump outlined it, we want the war to come to a close, we want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that’s going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road," said the vice president, sitting across from Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader agreed on the importance of continuing the dialogue to reach an effective solution. "We have had a good conversation today, our first meeting, not last, I’m sure," Zelensky expressed, stressing the relevance of direct contact with the US Administration.

Zelensky is grateful for the support of the United States

Zelensky took advantage of the meeting to thank Washington's support and emphasize the need to continue working on a plan to curb Russian aggression.

"We are very thankful for American support," he stated. "Really what we need (is) to speak more, to work more, and to prepare the plan how to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and finish the war. Really, we want peace very much, but we need real security guarantees, and we’ll continue our meetings and our work," he added.

Later, through a statement on social networks, the Ukrainian president reiterated his readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the US and stressed the importance of the presence of the US envoy in Kyiv.

"We look forward to welcoming General Kellogg to Ukraine for further meetings and a deeper assessment of the situation on the ground. We are ready to move as quickly as possible towards a real and guaranteed peace," he said.

Zelensky also stressed the key role the US administration can play in resolving the conflict. "We deeply value President Trump’s determination, which can help stop the war and secure justice and security guarantees for Ukraine," he concluded.