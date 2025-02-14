Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

On Thursday, hours after President Donald Trump spoke by telephone, first with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the intention of ending the war between the two countries, portions of the latter phone conversation are surfacing.

According to Axios, President Zelensky told President Trump during the phone call the two had on Wednesday, that President Putin is only "pretending" to want to negotiate a peace agreement because "he's afraid of you," according to a Ukrainian official with knowledge of the call.

For his part, Trump told Zelensky that he was under the impression that Putin wants a deal, however the Ukrainian president responded with a more skeptical view of his Russian counterpart's intentions.

As the media outlet tells it, Zelensky's message to Trump was "you have leverage over Putin." Just this week, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out Ukrainian membership in NATO, or sending U.S. troops to ensure Ukraine's security.

Trump, in that regard, expressed support during the call for a European peacekeeping force and also told Zelensky who would be part of the U.S. negotiating team.

The call between Trump and Zelensky

Trump told Zelensky that he understands his concerns about speaking to Putin, but stressed that there is no way around it if he wants his diplomatic efforts to succeed. Along those lines, the Republican leader told his Ukrainian counterpart, "I need to talk to Putin to save Ukraine," according to sources with knowledge on the call.

In addition, Trump told Zelensky that Putin wants a deal, and asked if Zelensky is still committed to getting one. To which the Ukrainian leader replied that he still wants a deal, but thinks Putin is only telling Trump what he wants to hear. "Putin told you he wants a deal only because he is afraid of you, because you are strong," Zelensky told Trump, according to sources.

Trump told the Ukrainian president that he might be right, but his impression was that Putin is serious. Sources said that Trump remarked, "We'll know soon."

A European peacekeeping force



President Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that he understands that Ukraine will need security guarantees, as part of any future agreement and that he thinks a European peacekeeping force along the front lines with Russia could be a solution, the sources detailed.

The importance of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's meeting in Munich

This Friday, February 14, at the Security Conference in Munich, President Zelensky will meet with U.S. Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio.

In that vein, Trump told Zelensky that the meeting will be very important to launch the diplomatic process and also told him that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, along with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, will also be on the U.S. negotiating team. Trump asked Zelensky to appoint his own negotiating team.

The Republican president ended the phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart by giving him his personal phone number and told him that he can call him directly. In return, Zelensky told Trump that he would give him a championship belt from Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

Keith Kellogg, integral part of the team

While Trump did not mention U.S. envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict Keith Kellogg on the call, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that Kellogg "remains a critical part of this team and this effort."