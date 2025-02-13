US intelligence report says Israel considers attacking Iran's nuclear sites this year

This image from the Iranian Army Office on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a missile defense system during a military drill at an undisclosed location in Iran. (Photo by Iranian Army Office / AFP) AFP

An intelligence report conducted by the United States in the final days of Joe Biden's term in office says Israel is considering significant strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to notes from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the report also says the goal of this decision is to take advantage of Iran's weakness.

The U.S. intelligence community produced a second report delivered during the early days of President Trump's administration reiterating that Israel is considering strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, according to one of the U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence, details the WSJ.

In addition, the report said U.S. military support and munitions would likely be necessary for an Israeli strike against Iran's heavily fortified nuclear sites, given their complexity, U.S. military officials said.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz had already made statements about Iranian weakness in 2024: "In my first meeting today with the @IDF General Staff Forum, I emphasized: Iran is more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities. We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal – to thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel."

The White House's stance is clear



Donald Trump reiterated, in an interview with The New York Post on Saturday, that he would prefer to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue diplomatically, without resorting to military action.

In that vein, the president declared, "I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it," he said. "They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die. I hope they decide that they’re not going to do what they’re currently thinking of doing. And I think they’ll really be happy.”

Earlier, in remarks made in the White House Oval Office, Trump asserted that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that his country has the right to block Iranian oil sales to other nations, Reuters reported.

Trump ordered the U.S. Treasury secretary to impose a series of maximum economic pressure measures on the Iranians, based on sanctions and enforcement mechanisms for those who violate existing sanctions.

It should be noted that the Republican had reduced Iran's oil exports to almost zero during his first term, although they increased during the Biden administration, as Tehran managed to evade sanctions.

During his White House visit, Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that "Israel has never been stronger" and that he has a plan with three goals: the first is to destroy Hamas' military capability; the second, free the hostages and finally, that Gaza never again pose a threat to Israel.

For his part, Trump indicated his intention to resolve the problem without a war, and in that sense pointed out the importance of the maximum pressure campaign he imposed on Iran.