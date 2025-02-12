Trump backs Musk to head DOGE, orders "significant" federal staff reductions

Elon Musk speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump observes while in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "significantly" reduce the federal workforce.

The president and Musk were together in the White House's Oval Office. Musk wore a black cap emblazoned with the acronym MAGA, Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" and was accompanied by his youngest son, X Æ A-Xii, whom the entrepreneur calls X.

In a statement, Musk mentioned that there are competent people in the federal bureaucracy, but they need to be accountable, and called the bureaucracy an "unelected fourth branch" of government. He also stressed the need to implement "common sense controls" to reduce unnecessary spending.

In his speech, he said that "the people voted for major government reform and that’s what the people are going to get,” he noted, "that's what democracy is all about."

The White House fact sheet indicates that "agencies will undertake plans for large-scale reductions in force and determine which agency components (or agencies themselves) may be eliminated or combined because their functions aren’t required by law.”

Regarding hiring people, the Tesla owner said agencies should “hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart from federal service.” However, he also said there are plans for exceptions for immigration and public safety.

A White House official confirmed to reporters that the bill also instructs federal agencies to work with DOGE to reduce staff and limit hiring, with the goal of "significantly" reducing the size of the federal government.

According to the Washington Post, the order urges agency leaders to limit hiring to "essential" positions, prepare for significant staff reductions and restrict the replenishment of vacancies following staff departures.

DOGE findings so far

Musk said that 150-year-olds are collecting Social Security and noted, "I think they're probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two."

Along those lines, he gave examples of federal employees who earn millions of dollars in income despite their six-figure salaries. He said it's worth investigating.

And he noted, "Mysteriously, they get wealthy. We don’t know why. Where did it come from? And I think the reality is that they’re getting wealthier on taxpayers’ expense. That’s the honest truth of it,” he said.

Musk faces questions from reporters

ABC News political correspondent Rachel Scott asked Musk if he was being held accountable and if he was "policing" himself. Musk responded that DOGE's shares are "maximally transparent."

The reporter cross-examined him about a possible conflict of interest, as his reports show that his own companies have received billions of dollars in government contracts.

To which the billionaire replied, "Well, all of our actions are fully public," and said that if people found any conflicts there. "They'll say it immediately."

Trump immediately backed Musk, saying that if his administration thought there was a conflict, "we would not let him do that segment or look in that area."