Judge modifies restriction preventing DOGE from accessing Treasury payment systems

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

On Tuesday, a federal judge clarified that the order barring the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, from accessing Treasury Department payment systems does not affect Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent or other senior Senate-confirmed Treasury officials.

DOGE restrictions remain in place

The original ruling, issued last Saturday, barred Musk's team from accessing the Treasury payment systems, prompting strong criticism from President Donald Trump and his allies, who called the move unwarranted judicial interference.

Federal Judge Jeannette Vargas rejected the Justice Department's request to completely remove the restrictions altogether, but chose to ease them, allowing some federal contractors and employees of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, who have worked to maintain the systems, to regain access. In addition, this adjustment does not affect a previous agreement between the Department of Justice and public employee unions, which gave access to two DOGE affiliated individuals.

Why were these restrictions imposed?

The initial ruling was requested by states led by the Democratic Party, which argued that allowing DOGE access to these systems could compromise sensitive government and citizen financial information.

Judge Vargas upheld the limitations for politically appointed officials, such as Musk and his team, finding that there is no evidence that Bessent or other senior officials pose a security risk.

"There are no allegations in the Complaint suggesting that access to Treasury payment systems by such senior Treasury officials poses a threat of disclosure of sensitive and confidential information, or that their access would result in systems that would be more vulnerable to hacking," Vargas said.