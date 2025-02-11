Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

The Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives created a new task force dedicated to declassifying federal secrets. Specifically, it will investigate the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jeffrey Epstein's client list, the origins of the Coronavirus, 9/11 and UFOs. It is expected to hold its first hearing in March.

Named the 'Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets', it will be headed by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who will work with officials from the White House, the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice.

Included are congressmen Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Eric Burlison (R-MO), and Brandon Gil ( R-TX).

James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, celebrated the creation of the new task force at a press conference.

"Today is a great day for transparency in America because today I'm proud to announce the creation of the Task Force on the declassification of Federal Secrets. This task force will be a part of the House Oversight Committee and led by the very talented and persistent Congresswoman from Florida, Anna Polina Luna. During her time on the Oversight Committee, Representative Luna is a sledgehammer against government secrecy. She is committed to throwing open the windows for the American people to allow the sunlight of truth shine on the Federal Government," she said.

"For far too long, the American people have had reasonable questions of what their government, which they fund every day, keeps hidden about certain issues. And for far too long, the federal government has not answered these questions. This creates distrust in our institutions. That ends today. The voters of this nation delivered a historic mandate to President Trump on November 5th," Comer added.

What is the House Oversight Committee doing?

According to its own website, its mission is to "ensure the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of the federal government and all of its agencies."

"We check and balance the role and power of Washington, and give a voice to the people it serves," they add.