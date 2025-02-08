Newsom signs $50M legislative package to 'Trump-proof' California

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom finally signed the controversial $50 million special legislative package to "protect against Trump," an initiative proposed by Golden State Democrats in the wake of President Donald Trump's triumph last November.

According to Newsom, the bill would "strengthen funding for legal services programs that are vital to safeguarding the civil rights of California's most vulnerable residents, including people with disabilities, homeless youth, victims of human trafficking and wage theft, people facing illegal evictions, immigrants and more."

The measure seeks to directly fight Trump administration measures by directing half of the budget, $25,000,000, to the California Department of Justice which will pursue legal battles against Trump's federal policies, including illegal immigration and environmental regulations.

The remaining $25,000,000 will go to legal aid groups that will assist illegal immigrants subject to potential deportations.

Newsom insisted that not one dollar of the $50,000,000 will be used to support criminal immigrants.

"None of the funds in this bill are intended to be used for immigration-related legal services for aliens convicted of serious or violent crimes," the governor said in a statement.

The legislative package was approved by the state Senate and Assembly.

During Trump's first term, Newsom had legally battled the Republican president's policies, notably raising his profile nationally. This time around, after the political retirement of Joe Biden, the advanced age of Nancy Pelosi and the unpopularity of Kamala Harris, Newsom is among the few high-profile Democratic politicians who can lead and leverage opposition against Trump and a Republican Party that has a majority in both Houses.

The measure's approval comes weeks after President Trump visited California in late January amid the fire catastrophe in Los Angeles, and days after Newsom himself traveled to Washington, D.C., for a series of meetings with the Republican leader.