ICE faces challenges after arrests of illegal immigrants due to limited space in detention centers

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration, thousands arrests of illegal immigrants have been made. However, the promise to carry out mass deportations runs up against difficulties at the judicial level or for limited space to house the detainees, so many of these people have been released under supervision rather than being removed from the country, according to sources close to the operations.

The raids have had a strong effect in cities such as Chicago and New York, where federal agents have stepped up immigration enforcement. However, the increase in arrests has strained the capacity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers, which has only about 41,500 beds nationwide.

In addition, legal restrictions prevent the indefinite detention of immigrants if their countries of origin will not accept their return. This has forced ICE to release some of those arrested rather than hold them in custody until deportation.

Releases and monitoring programs

An ICE spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that - in certain cases - the agency is forced to release detainees due to these limitations. Those released are entered into a monitoring program called Alternatives to Detention that allows ICE to track their whereabouts through electronic anklets, wrist bracelets and periodic phone checks.

Trump promised to eliminate the "catch and release" policy. But, a lack of space in detention centers has led ICE to continue these releases, albeit with a focus on prioritizing the detention of immigrants deemed threats to public safety.

Decisions on who is released depend on multiple factors, including:

Criminal history: ICE prioritizes the detention of immigrants with felony convictions.

ICE prioritizes the detention of immigrants with felony convictions. Countries of origin: some countries, such as Venezuela, did not accept repatriation of their citizens, which led to many detained Venezuelans being released if they did not pose a threat. However, Trump announced that Venezuela has agreed to receive back its deported citizens.

some countries, such as Venezuela, did not accept repatriation of their citizens, which led to many detained Venezuelans being released if they did not pose a threat. However, Trump announced that Venezuela has agreed to receive back its deported citizens.



Humanitarian situations: some releases have been granted for medical reasons or in cases where the detainee is the sole caregiver of a minor.

According to Fox News, the Trump team was already aware of capacity constraints at ICE facilities before taking office and is evaluating expanding the use of electronic monitoring to handle the number of detainees.