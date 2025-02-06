U.S. makes first deportation flight of illegal immigrants to India

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

The Trump administration carried out the longest-distance deportation of illegal immigrants by military plane in history last Tuesday. At least 104 undocumented Indian nationals were boarded and flown back to their country, continuing the administration's policy of mass deportations.

"This mission underscores our commitment to ensure swift removals"

In a post on the official account of the Border Patrol chief, the new leader of the corps, Michael W. Banks stressed that "this mission underscores our commitment to enforce immigration laws and ensure swift removals. If you cross illegally, you will be removed."

According to authorities in the Indian state of Punjab, where the plane, a C-17, landed on Wednesday afternoon-local time. Most of the deportees are originally from Gujarat, according to CNN.

Indian state and local authorities call on Modi to negotiate with Trump

Although the Indian government has accepted flightswith its citizens apprehended in the U.S. after illegally crossing any of its borders, state and local authorities in the Asian country asked the prime minister, Narendra Modi, to negotiate with Donald Trump for new arrivals, alleging poverty and difficulty in finding a job in their places of origin.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, minister for Non-Resident Indian Affairs of the state of Punjab, after meeting with the deportees, addressed, through the media, the federal authorities: "This is my request to the federal government. I especially request that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit down with U.S. President Donald Trump and find a solution to whatever is happening or will happen."