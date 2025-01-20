Trump ends CBP One, Biden's border app that allowed the entry of nearly one million immigrants

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump's administration ended the use of the border application called CBP One that has allowed nearly one million people to legally enter the country with the right to work.

Through a notice, the official page of CBP reported that the app's services were suspended and that scheduled appointments were canceled.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled," the authorities' notice reads.

Meanwhile, images were posted on social networks of the reaction of immigrants who are at the border and who were hoping to use the benefits of the application pushed by Biden.

In the videos, people are seen crying upon learning of the measure that was recently announced.