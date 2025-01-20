Trump lands in the cryptocurrency sector with $TRUMP

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

After becoming one of the most fervent supporters of the cryptocurrency sector -promising to turn the United States into "the world's crypto-capital"-, Donald Trump launched his own digital asset, dubbed $TRUMP, shortly before being inaugurated as president.

"My new official Trump Meme is here! It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: Winning! Get your $TRUMP now," the president wrote on Truth Social. Posting he accompanied by a website where interested parties can purchase the asset.

Unlike the common ones, the cryptocurrency presented by Trump is inspired by images of him going viral.

Right after launching it to the market, $TRUMP reached a price of $70.

His wife, Melania Trump, also introduced her own digital asset, called $MELANIA, which has reached a peak value of $12 to date.